euobserver
An average of 1,900 people in Europe die everyday from tobacco-related illnesses (Photo: Corporate Europe Observatory)

MEPs set up anti-tobacco group

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A cross-party handful of MEPs have set up a group to tackle tobacco lobbying and its influence on policy-making.

Launched earlier this week, the group is headed by French centre-left Gilles Pargneaux who co-chairs the parliament’s environment committee.

Pargneaux in a statement earlier this week said the group was set up, in part, because of the tobacco lobbying scandal that saw former EU health commissioner John Dalli forced out office.

The Maltese commissioner was ousted o...

Tobacco giants win judicial review on EU bill
euobserver

