Ministers set to appoint new head of Europol

Home affairs ministers meeting on Thursday (25 February) are set to discuss the appointment of a new head for the EU's police co-operation unit, with candidates from UK, Hungary and Spain shortlisted for the job.

The British candidate, Bob Wainwright, head of the national agency dealing with organised crime and Europol's contact bureau in the UK, was supported by a majority of member states and had the endorsement of Europol's management board, diplomatic sources from several countries...