euobserver
The measures were agreed after lengthy negotiations (Photo: AFM)

EU to have common rules for returning illegal migrants

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, LUXEMBOURG,

After nearly three years of political wrangling, the 27-nation EU has struck a deal on how to cope with the eight million migrants that have illegally entered European territory.

During their Thursday meeting in Luxembourg (5 June), EU interior ministers gave the go-ahead to a law - dubbed the return directive - establishing "common standards and procedures" for returning those non-EU nationals who do not or no longer fulfil the conditions for entry, stay or residence in a member state....

Rule of Law
