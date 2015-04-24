Ad
euobserver
Triton, run by the EU's border agency Frontex, will have its monthly budget tripled to around €9 million (Photo: Frontex)

EU to target migrant smugglers

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday (23 April) declared war on migrant smugglers and promised to triple the monthly budget of the EU’s sea surveillance mission, Triton.

But broader efforts to address politically sensitive issues on a better distribution of asylum seekers and refugees largely fell to the wayside as leaders instead placed emphasis on giving the EU's surveillance mission Triton more cash, more boats, and more planes.

EU president Donald Tusk following the summit’s conclusion brie...

