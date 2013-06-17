Ad
euobserver
Foreign delegates at the G20 summit in 2009 had their emails hacked (Photo: Downing Street)

UK set up fake Internet cafes to spy on G20 officials

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A G8 summit kicks off Monday (17 June) in Northern Ireland amid embarrassing revelations that Britain's intelligence services set up fake Internet cafes to spy on its allies at international summits in London in 2009.

The UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) used "ground-breaking intelligence capabilities" to intercept the emails of foreign ministers and telephone calls at two G20 summits four years ago, the Guardian newspaper reported Sunday.

Many of the same delega...

