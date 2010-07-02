Ad
euobserver
Paying bribes is part of everyday life in Greece (Photo: Aster-oid)

Greek corruption worth €800 million a year

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

With Greece feeling the pressure from member states, the EU commission and the IMF to get a grip on its public spending, a transparency watchdog has estimated that the cost of bribes paid out by Greek citizens for public and private services is at least €800 million a year.

"Corruption is one of the main reasons why we have this economic crisis in Greece. It's not the only one, but it's a very important one," Aris Syngros, head of Transparency International's office in Greece, said on T...

Rule of Law
Tags

euobserver

