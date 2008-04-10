Ad
Parents of missing Madeleine call for EU-wide alert system

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The parents of four-year old Madeleine McCann, who has been missing for almost a year, have called for a Europe-wide alert system for abducted children, arguing that such a system could have increased the chances of recovering their daughter.

The British girl disappeared on 3 May 2007, days before turning four, from an apartment in a Portuguese resort where the family was spending their holidays. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have always said that their child was abducted, and an...

Rule of Law

Tags

Rule of Law
