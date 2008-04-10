Parents of missing Madeleine call for EU-wide alert system

The parents of four-year old Madeleine McCann, who has been missing for almost a year, have called for a Europe-wide alert system for abducted children, arguing that such a system could have increased the chances of recovering their daughter.

The British girl disappeared on 3 May 2007, days before turning four, from an apartment in a Portuguese resort where the family was spending their holidays. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have always said that their child was abducted, and an...