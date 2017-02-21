French police raid Le Pen's party office

Police in France raided the offices of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Monday (20 February) as part of a fraud investigation.
The leader of the far-right National Front is suspected of using fake EU parliament contracts to swindle the EU taxpayer out of some €340,000.
A statement issued by the party claims the investigation is a media smear campaign designed to derail her presidential ambitions.
"For the second time, a raid took place at the same offices, over the sa...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
