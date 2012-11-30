Horsetrading on budget and banking union continues this WEEK

Negotiations on the EU budget for 2012-2013 continue this week, as do talks on a single banking supervision for eurozone banks.

A tentative deal on next year's budget agreed between the Cypriot EU presidency and the European Parliament's chief negotiator Alain Lamassoure is up for debate in the parliament's budget committee on Tuesday (4 December).

But already on Friday, European Parliament chief Martin Schulz downplayed expectations and said "there can be no talk of an agreement ...