Back in the White House for four more years (Photo: Barack Obama)

Four more years: Obama claims decisive win

by Benjamin Fox, Florida,

Barack Obama has been re-elected as President of the United States after claiming a close but decisive victory over Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

With Florida the only close state yet to be formally declared, Obama had secured 303 electoral college votes to Romney's 203, comfortably above the 270 mark needed for victory.

Florida is set for a recount with Obama claiming a narrow provisional win of around 60,000 votes, comfortably within the 0.5% which automatically triggers a...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

