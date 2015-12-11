Deadline uncertain for new EU-US data pact

US and EU officials are rushing to finalise a new data transfer pact after the European Court of Justice invalidated the so-called Safe Harbour agreement in October.
But outstanding issues on national security exemptions risk putting a January deadline in jeopardy.
On Friday (11 December), a top US intelligence official refuted claims of mass surveillance on EU citizens, while insisting the Luxembourg-based court decision had no bearing on US privacy laws.
"The Court did not...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
