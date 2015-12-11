Deadline uncertain for new EU-US data pact

US and EU officials are rushing to finalise a new data transfer pact after the European Court of Justice invalidated the so-called Safe Harbour agreement in October.

But outstanding issues on national security exemptions risk putting a January deadline in jeopardy.

On Friday (11 December), a top US intelligence official refuted claims of mass surveillance on EU citizens, while insisting the Luxembourg-based court decision had no bearing on US privacy laws.

"The Court did not...