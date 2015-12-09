Ad
euobserver
Renzi (l) often meets Putin despite the Ukraine conflict (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Italy delays EU decision on Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU Council officials had drafted the legal act. EU capitals had given the nod. The scene was set for ambassadors, in Brussels on Wednesday (9 December), to extend, without further ado, the EU’s economic sanctions on Russia for six months.

Then Italy said No.

An EU source familiar with Rome’s position told EUobserver: “[They’re] not blocking anything. [They] say the issue deserves a political discussion. There’s no objection in principle. But the issue deserves at least five minu...

