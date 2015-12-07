Ad
euobserver
Smet: 'The Schuman roundabout should be a meeting place.' It is currently a traffic hub (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Brussels to give Schuman square a makeover

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A central square in the neighbourhood that hosts many of the EU's institutions in Brussels is due for a makeover, with a call for proposals expected before the end of the month, a spokesperson for the regional government of Brussels told this website.

The authorities want to give the Robert Schuman square “an urban character,” said Pascal Smet, minister of public works for the regional government of Brussels in a recent press release.

“The Schuman roundabout should be a meeting p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Brussels: From a city for cars to a city for people
Brussels: The city that just doesn't give a damn
Smet: 'The Schuman roundabout should be a meeting place.' It is currently a traffic hub (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections