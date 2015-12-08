Euro ministers still waiting for Greek reforms

The last Eurogroup of the year on Monday (7 December) gave some good news on Greece, but tension is still in the air when it comes to the next steps of the bailout programme.

This Tuesday the last tranche of money to recapitalise the four main Greek banks should be disbursed.

This will finalise a process to stabilise the country's banking sector, weakened by political instability, capital flight, capital controls and unpaid loans.

"The exercise will cost the programme less t...