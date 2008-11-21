MEPs back foreign worker 'blue card' plan

The European Parliament has endorsed the idea of an EU work permit, dubbed the 'blue card' after the US Green Card, allowing employment to non-Europeans in any country within the 27-nation bloc.

On Thursday (20 November), MEPs adopted a "consultation" report on the issue, with 388 votes in favour, 56 against, while 124 lawmakers abstained.

"This report shows that Europeans are open to immigration flows and that we are welcoming to nationals from outside Europe," EU home affairs c...