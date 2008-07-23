EU threatens obligatory visa for US diplomats

The European Commission has raised the stakes in its tussle with Washington over visas by suggesting that from the beginning of next year US diplomats be required to apply for a visa for t ravel to the European Union.

Brussels' move is prompting by frustration at the US government over the slow pace of talks on granting all EU citizens visa-free travel to the United States.

"No tangible progress has been made regarding the United States despite all efforts of the commission and in...