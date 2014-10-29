Ad
euobserver
Orban (r): Around 100,000 people in Budapest also demonstrated against the internet tax proposal (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commission lashes out at Hungary's internet tax plan

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (28 October) lashed out at Hungary’s proposal to introduce the world’s first Internet tax.

EU digital spokesperson Ryan Heath said Hungary’s data traffic tax is part of a larger pattern by Viktor Orban’s government of rolling back freedoms.

"It's part of a pattern ... of actions which have limited freedoms or sought to take rents without achieving a wider economic or social interest,” he said.

He also warned it could upset growth at an EU-...

Orban (r): Around 100,000 people in Budapest also demonstrated against the internet tax proposal (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

euobserver

