Ad
euobserver
The US' anti-terror measures have often led to tension with the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

EU considers extra travel security measures

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony,

The EU is looking into introducing an electronic travel authorisation system after a similar system was approved in the US last week.

"We are considering introducing this [system] here. A final decision has not yet been taken," said a spokesman for justice commissioner Franco Frattini on Tuesday (7 August).

He went on to add that the EU would have to look at whether the scheme introduced more security benefits to passengers than travel inconvenience.

US president George W. ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The US' anti-terror measures have often led to tension with the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections