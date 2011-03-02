Human rights chief warns against UK boycott

If the UK boycotts the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg it could start a chain reaction with other members that would "undermine" the body, its political chief has warned.
Speaking to EUobserver in an interview in Brussels on Tuesday (1 March), Thorbjorn Jagland, the secretary general of the court's parent institution, the Council of Europe, said: "I think one has to think about the consequences of such an act. It could be the starting point of undermining the whole ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
