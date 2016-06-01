Police raid gangs who sold forged ID papers to migrants

Police in Greece and the Czech Republic have arrested 19 people suspected of forging travel documents on a ”large scale”, Europol, the EU law enforcement agency, said on Tuesday.

Sixteen people of Bangladeshi and Sudanese origin were detained in Athens on 25 May.

They were part of a network that sent fake papers across the world via courier services. They dispatched 557 such parcels over the course of 2015.

The network provided EU passports, ID cards and Schengen visas. T...