Tuesday

21st Mar 2017

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

The EU cannot let its patients down

  • Juncker's "Future of Europe" speech on 5 March has left many public health observers in despair. (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

By

In rather tumultuous times for the European Union, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker presented scenarios for the Future of Europe on 5 March.

Highly anticipated as one of the attempts to give the EU a much-needed new impulse, the document left many public health observers in despair.

  • Nicola Bedlington, EPF Secretary General. The Universal Health Coverage For All campaign, launched on 27 February at the European Parliament in Brussels, aims to raise awareness about the barriers patients face in accessing healthcare. (Photo: European Patients Forum)

The only explicit mention of public health lies in scenario 4: "Doing less more efficiently", which follows a trend of downplaying the importance of a European public health policy.

Furthermore, the ‘Health in All Policies’ approach - the recognition of health as an integral part of most major EU strategic initiatives - have been put on the back burner.

Setting the tone

We at the European Patients’ Forum (EPF) believe, on the contrary, that the EU must set the tone for public health policies more than ever and be a beacon of patient-centred healthcare reforms for member states and local governments.

The current debate on access to healthcare is a prime example of where there is a need for substantial and coordinated action from the EU institutions.

We welcome the strong call by the European Parliament and its recent report for member states and the European Commission to develop measures that ensure affordable access to medicine for patients.

EPF's 2016 paper on the pricing and reimbursement of innovative medicines recommends the set-up of a broad framework for fair access - including the exploration of different measures to control prices, such as horizon scanning, early dialogue and real-world data collection.

Affordable and available

Affordability and availability go hand-in-hand - affordable medicines are of no use if they are not available to patients when they need them.

We ask the commission and member states to identify or develop appropriate frameworks and methodologies to meaningfully incorporate patient evidence at all stages of the medicine research-and-development (R&D) cycle as well as decisions on access and availability – from early dialogue and regulatory approval to health technology assessment (HTA), relative effectiveness assessment and pricing, and reimbursement decision-making – with the involvement of patients and their representative organisations.

Only a collaborative and holistic approach can bring sustainable solutions.

The European Parliament and its 751 members have a large role to play here. As the democratically elected representatives of EU citizens, MEPs can legitimately hold the commission and member states accountable for their actions, or lack thereof in the field of public health.

This is the reason why EPF is proud to count on five high-profile MEPs to champion its newest campaign on Universal Health Coverage for All.

Universal health coverage by 2030

MEPs Miriam Dalli (S&D, Malta), Kateřina Konecna (GUE/NGL, Czech Republic), Andrey Kovatchev (EPP, Bulgaria), Sirpa Pietikaainen (EPP, Finland) and Paul Ruebig (EPP, Austria) will be fighting alongside our campaign, which calls for more EU co-operation in the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on health.

From the patients’ perspective, the SDG represent a key opportunity to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

More importantly, the specific health goal is essential to fulfil other health and well-being objectives - such as reducing premature mortality from communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The five MEPs will ensure that the European Parliament sends a wake-up call to the EU and the member states, who have all committed to implement the agenda on sustainable development.

The current situation is untenable from a patient perspective and unsustainable for health systems. Patients are facing unacceptable barriers to healthcare services, resulting in aggravated health conditions and financial situations.

We need transformative measures that take into account recommendations from all relevant stakeholders.

As EPF Secretary General, Nicola Bedlington points out, “At the end of the day, ensuring universal access to medicines is a political choice. We urge decision-makers both at European and national levels to take positive action to show they put patients’ needs first, and that the European Union’s core values of equity and solidarity are not mere rhetoric but a real political priority.”

Nicola Bedlington is the secretary general of the European Patients’ Forum (EPF), an umbrella organisation that works with patients’ groups in public health and health advocacy across Europe. Its 67 members represent specific chronic disease groups at EU level or are national coalitions of patients. EPF reflects the voice of an estimated 150 million patients affected by various chronic diseases throughout Europe.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Coal, oil, gas subsidies higher than public health spending
  2. EU 'will not compromise on health' in trade negotiations
  3. Cardiovascular disease remains Europe's biggest killer
  4. Europeans receive unequal access to cancer treatment, report says
We must renew Europe for all Europeans

A call for socialist values and rights at a time when Europe is facing a number of existential threats, says a group of progressive European affairs ministers.

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

News in Brief

  1. Brexit summit for EU-27 will be on 29 April
  2. Merkel tells Erdogan to stop calling Germany "Nazi"
  3. Sinn Fein peacemaker Martin McGuinness has died
  4. UK's EU envoy: UK will conclude EU trade talks in two years
  5. Report: May travels to Scotland next week
  6. EU trade commissioner says EU-US talks are in 'deep freeze'
  7. EU states and Libya vow to fight people smuggling
  8. UK to trigger Brexit talks on 29 March

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Gaming & Betting AssociationAudiovisual Media Services Directive to Exclude Minors from Gambling Advertisements
  2. ILGA-EuropeTime for a Reality Check on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
  3. UNICEFHuman Cost to Refugee and Migrant Children Mounts Up One Year After EU-Turkey Deal
  4. Malta EU 2017Council Adopts New Rules to Improve Safety of Medical Devices
  5. Martens CentreA 'New Wave' Expected After French Elections? Join the Debate on March 22nd
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  7. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  8. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  9. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  10. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  11. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  12. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  3. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  4. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  5. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  6. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  8. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  9. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  10. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  12. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels