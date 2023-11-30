Thursday

30th Nov 2023

Israel recalls ambassador to Spain in new diplomatic spat

  • Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez during his trip to Israel last week (Photo: La Moncloa)

In a new diplomatic spat between Tel Aviv and Madrid, Israel recalled its ambassador to Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, on Thursday (30 November) — after comments made by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez publicly questioned on state television whether Israel is respecting international law in its response to the Hamas attacks on 7 October.

"With the images, we are seeing and the growing number, especially of boys and girls, who are dying, I have serious doubts that they are complying [with international law]," Sanchez said in an interview.

He also repeated the idea that recognition of Palestine could help towards achieving peace in the Middle East.

Sánchez remarks were described by Israel's foreign affairs minister Eli Cohen as "outrageous" and "baseless accusations" when announcing that he had decided to recall Radian-Gordon for consultations in Jerusalem.

"Israel is acting, and will continue to act, according to international law, and will continue the war until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is eliminated from Gaza," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"A single entity is responsible for the October 7 massacre … Hamas is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the citizens of Israel as well as against the residents of the Gaza Strip," Cohen also said.

Earlier this month, comments during a joint visit by Sánchez and Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo also sparked tension.

Cohen accused Sánchez and De Croo of "supporting terrorism" and making "false claims".

Last week, Israel summoned the ambassadors of Spain (Ana Salomon) and Belgium (Jean-Luc Bodson) for a meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office ordered Cohen to summon Salomon for a "reprimand", on the day that a shooting in Jerusalem left three people dead and several injured.

According to Spanish newspaper El País, calling Radian-Gordon back for consultations in practice means an "indefinite withdrawal".

In the past, Morocco and Algeria have recalled their ambassadors to Spain due to tensions surrounding the disputed former Spanish colony of Western Sahara. They left their diplomatic posts vacant for periods of 10 and 19 months, respectively.

Related stories

  1. Diplomatic spat between Israel and Spain over Gaza
  2. Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position
  3. EU 'shocked' by Israel's war-time settler surge
Diplomatic spat between Israel and Spain over Gaza

Comments by a Spanish cabinet minister this week have sparked tensions between Israel and Madrid, prompting a harsh exchange and complicating the two countries' diplomatic relationship.

Opinion

Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

I completely agree with the Berlin government's concern about anti-Semitism in Germany — but I think its approach to the war in Gaza and developments in the West Bank is morally wrong, politically damaging, rigid and likely to break soon.

Russia loses seat on board of chemical weapons watchdog

Russia lost its seat on the board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the first time in the organisation's history — while Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania were elected to the executive council.

Opinion

'Loss and Damage' reparations still hang in balance at COP28

There is still work to be done — especially when it comes to guaranteeing the Global North's participation in financing Loss and Damage, and ensuring the Global South has representation and oversight on the World Bank's board.

