Tuesday

30th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Avoid Iran, Sweden warns, as two nationals now held

  • Iran detained a second Swedish national in November (Photo: lkarasawa)

By

Listen to article

Sweden has urged all its citizens not to travel to Iran, where a second Swedish national was recently arrested, in addition to the detained diplomat Johan Floderus.

"In view of the security situation, the [Swedish] ministry for foreign affairs advises against all travel to Iran," its press office told EUobserver on Tuesday (30 January).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"In late November 2023, a man in his sixties with Swedish and Iranian citizenship was detained for no apparent reason," it confirmed.

It declined to name him for security reasons, but said the ministry was "in contact with his relatives".

The detention of the unnamed man comes on top of Iran's trial of Swedish diplomat and EU foreign service employee, Floderus, who faces the death penalty over allegedly spying for Israel.

It also comes as Iran tries to pressure Sweden to free an Iranian prison chief, Hamid Noury, who has received a life sentence in a Swedish jail for human-rights abuses.

"There are no grounds whatsoever to detain Johan Floderus, let alone put him on trial. Sweden and the EU have both made this abundantly clear to representatives of Iran," the Swedish foreign ministry said.

"Sweden's chargé d'affaires [in Tehran] was in attendance when the trial against Johan Floderus resumed on Sunday in Iran," it said.

"The [Swedish] embassy [in Iran] remains in close contact with Johan Floderus' lawyer and is also monitoring the case very closely ... our efforts continue unabated and we will not give up on them until Johan Floderus has been released and returned home," it added.

The EU foreign service said on Monday it was also pushing Tehran to free its employee.

The 33-year-old was working in the foreign service's Afghanistan branch when Iran held him at Tehran airport as he was leaving the country after a holiday in spring of 2022.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU urges Iran to free Swedish diplomat facing death sentence
  2. Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner 'won't give in'
  3. Iran's compulsory veiling law is a despicable assault on women
Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner 'won't give in'

Earlier in December, Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. As she is imprisoned in Iran, her family accepted the prize in her name. EUobserver talked with her family.

Opinion

Iran's compulsory veiling law is a despicable assault on women

To this day, not a single Iranian official has been held accountable for ordering, planning and committing widespread and systematic human rights violations against women and girls through the implementation of compulsory veiling.

EU's diplomatic arm faces staffing challenges, say auditors

According to a new report by the EU auditors, the European External Action Service (EEAS) needs to provide better support to the Union's delegations abroad — with some policy fields not met with adequate staffing levels.

Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA

The EU Commission is reevaluating its funding to UNRWA in light of allegations of 12 staff involvement in the 7 October attack against Israel. Despite the international pressure, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Denmark and Norway will continue their funding.

EU's diplomatic arm faces staffing challenges, say auditors

According to a new report by the EU auditors, the European External Action Service (EEAS) needs to provide better support to the Union's delegations abroad — with some policy fields not met with adequate staffing levels.

Latest News

  1. Frustration and gloom with Orbán on eve of Ukraine summit
  2. EU's diplomatic arm faces staffing challenges, say auditors
  3. Avoid Iran, Sweden warns, as two nationals now held
  4. EU curbs on Ukraine imports could be economic 'catastrophe'
  5. Now's time for EU directive to let home workers 'disconnect'
  6. What Europe's 1848 revolutions can tell us about 2024
  7. In Novohryhorivka — everything is gone except hope
  8. Meloni offers Africa energy funding for migration control

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us