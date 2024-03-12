Tuesday

12th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN

  • Japan called the UNSC meeting to discuss EU cooperation (Photo: DFATD | MAECD)

By

Listen to article

Israel was using starvation to wage war in Gaza, the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has told the UN's highest body, in one of his strongest allegations since 7 October.

"Starvation is being used [by Israel] as a war arm [sic] and when we condemn this happening in Ukraine, we have to use the same words for what is happening in Gaza," Borrell said in a speech in the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Tuesday (12 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said he wanted to 'speak from the heart' (Photo: un.org)

Some 500,000 people were "on the brink of starvation" in Gaza because Israel was blocking aid trucks, Borrell said.

"This isn't a natural disaster. It's not an earthquake or a flood — it's man-made," he said.

"I'm asking Israel not to impede humanitarian support to go in the natural way, which is the road. Hundreds of trucks should come into Gaza to avoid the starvation of hundreds of thousands of people," he added.

Borrell, a centre-left Spanish politician, had already accused Israel before of breaking international law in Gaza, where it has so far killed over 31,000 people.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch group also said on 18 December Israel was "using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip, which is a war crime".

But the EU top-diplomat's words on Tuesday were the most specific war-crime allegation he has made.

Borell also broke a taboo of EU diplomacy — against comparing Israeli aggression against Palestinians to Russian aggression against Ukrainians.

The EU has said Israeli aggression was justified because Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking some 250 hostages.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was unprovoked.

But Borrell doubled down on his views also in the closing Q&A session of the UNSC event.

"Using hunger as a weapon of war is a crime and it holds true whether we see it in Ukraine or in Gaza," he said.

For her part, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a German centre-right politician, was characteristically softer on Israel in a speech at the European Parliament the same day.

"We have all seen the reports of children dying of starvation. This cannot be," she said in Strasbourg on Tuesday, without blaming Israel.

"Protection of civilians must be ensured at all times, in line with international law," she added, also without referencing Israel.

Von der Leyen called for "an immediate humanitarian pause" and spoke of EU efforts to deliver food by sea and air.

But humanitarian groups say the maritime corridor will take too long to set up, while air-drops are too small to prevent famine.

Far-right ministers in the Israeli government have called for ethnic cleansing followed by Israeli re-settlement in Gaza.

Israel has also accused the UN's leading aid agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, of harbouring terrorists.

The still-unproven accusations saw several UNRWA donors pull funds, putting the agency's future at risk.

And Borrell framed Israel's approach to UNRWA in the context of extremist Israeli views on Palestinian refugees.

"UNRWA exists because there are Palestinian refugees and we won't make the refugees disappear by making UNRWA disappear — they'll still be there," he said in New York on Tuesday.

The US and French ambassadors, who also spoke, said little on Gaza.

France voiced support for the EU to pay out €82m to UNRWA this year, as originally planned.

The US envoy, like von der Leyen, spoke of the "immense needs" of the Palestinian people and of help "when the violence ends", without blaming Israel.

Russian sarcasm?

The UNSC debate had been called by Japan to discuss UN-EU cooperation.

The Russian ambassador spoke at length about EU "neocolonialism, Russophobia, impotent anti-Russian rage" and called it an "aggressive, expansionist bloc".

"It seems he [the Russian ambassador] was sarcastic. I don't know whether to laugh or cry … do any of you feel under attack by the EU? How many countries are we bombing?", Borrell replied, in a rhetorical question.

None of the other UNSC speakers took Russia's bait.

The Algerian ambassador thanked Borrell for his "courageous" words on Gaza.

The ambassador of Mozambique called for EU help in organising elections in the Central African Republic, where Russia has built strong influence.

China urged global power blocs to step back from confrontation. Borrell said "the EU has nothing against China as a major political and economic power", in reply.

Borrell and von der Leyen's duelling UN and European Parliament speeches also came amid Israeli threats to invade Rafah, in southern Gaza — a move which could send civilian casualties even higher and risk regional escalation.

For their part, EU leaders aim to call for a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza at a summit in Brussels on 21 March, according to a draft summit statement.

But EU efforts to chill Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aggression, by suspending trade perks or blacklisting violent Israeli settlers, have stalled, amid EU Commission procedural delays and Hungarian opposition.

France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Romania, who are leading EU arms suppliers to Israel, have also declined to speak of an embargo for now.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Gaza is also a war on women: where are European feminists?
  2. EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit
  3. EU won't yet commit funding UN agency in Gaza amid hunger

Opinion

Gaza is also a war on women: where are European feminists?

Despite last month's provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice instructing Israel to stop a "plausible genocide" in Gaza, references to the terrible plight of women and girls in Gaza have been few and far between, writes Shada Islam.

EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit

The European Commission will release €50m out of €82m in funds for the UN aid agency (UNRWA) operating in Gaza. The remaining €32m will come pending an audit. The commission has received no evidence to support Israeli allegations against UNRWA.

Investigation

EU food giants turn blind eye to deforestation in Argentina

To feed the farm animals that produce Europe's finest meat and cheese, Italian and Spanish multinationals are importing massive quantities of soy from Argentina's Chaco region, helping to destroy this biodiversity hotspot.

'Procedural' issues weaken EU pressure on Israel

The European Commission has yet to respond to Irish and Spanish demands to review an association agreement with Israel, following weekend reports children were starving to death in northern Gaza.

Latest News

  1. Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN
  2. EU ministers call for social investment, amid budget cuts
  3. MEPs urge capitals to ratify violence at work convention
  4. Ukraine's accession is affordable — but corruption is the worry
  5. EU Parliament set to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds
  6. EU Commission proposes opening Bosnia accession talks
  7. Egypt eyes $5-6bn in EU cash under migrant deal
  8. Is EU trade policy becoming protectionist?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us