euobserver
Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni (back row) at the summit on Monday. 'We need to pass from words to deeds,' Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chair of the African Union commission, told the summit

Meloni offers Africa energy funding for migration control

EU & the World
Africa
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has promised financial support to help African countries become major energy exporters — in exchange for curbing migration, at a summit in Rome on Monday (29 January).

"We believe it is possible to envision and write a new chapter in the history of our relationship, a cooperation among equals, far from any predatory imposition or charitable stance towards Africa," said Meloni, at she outlined her government's blueprint for Italy-Africa cooperation, ...

EU & the World

Benjamin Fox

Africa

Benjamin Fox

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

