Meloni offers Africa energy funding for migration control

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has promised financial support to help African countries become major energy exporters — in exchange for curbing migration, at a summit in Rome on Monday (29 January).

"We believe it is possible to envision and write a new chapter in the history of our relationship, a cooperation among equals, far from any predatory imposition or charitable stance towards Africa," said Meloni, at she outlined her government's blueprint for Italy-Africa cooperation, ...