'Unsexy' EU-US trade policy forum warns against China 'economic machine'

The EU and US should "find common cause" in trade policy and safeguard themselves against China, said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Speaking ahead of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) taking place in Leuven on Thursday (4 April), Tai warned against the threat posed by the "Chinese economic machine" to open, market based societies like the EU and US.

Tai insisted on the importance of US-EU coordination, repeatedly emphasising the history of the Transatlantic relationship in shaping the post-war liberal economic order. But concerns over supply chain fragility, dependencies on strategic resources, and deindustrialization have led to increased momentum for protectionist trade-policy on both sides of the Atlantic.

Whereas some in the EU hoped that the Biden administration would mark a return to normal, after Trump's explicitly "America First" trade policy, US policy has continued on a protectionist bent. Of particular concern to EU policymakers has been Biden's landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which aims to stimulate green industries with billions worth of subsidies. In the absence of competing EU industrial policy, the IRA has added to worries over impending European deindustrialization.

Similarly, the EU and US managed only a temporary suspension of the Trump-era steel tariffs, protecting the highly politically sensitive industry from turmoil until after the US elections. Additional issues include disagreement over how to strengthen the supply chain for critical minerals and the impact of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM),

Initially, observers hoped that the TTC, a US-EU forum for the coordination of technology and trade policy which was initiated by Von Der Leyen and Biden in 2021, would help resolve these issues. But according to critics, the forum has been largely disappointing, as officials failed to resolve the dispute over steel tariffs and failed to meet the deadline for a deal on critical minerals. Citing the lack of breakthroughs on these disputes, a paper by the American Chamber of commerce lamented the failure to resolve "longstanding irritants".

Tai sought to allay the criticisms by insisting that though the TTC's results had been admittedly "unsexy", the forum was crucial in facilitating dialogue and deepen relationships between EU and US officials, citing its role in the imposition of sanctions and export bans in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Similarly, she argued that "for all of the drama that has played out around the IRA, the way that we have handled it marks an extraordinary amount of maturity as well."

However, doubts remain about the durability of this mature dialogue. Despite its underwhelming results, industry actors have welcomed the TCC as a useful discussion platform, but commentators have pointed out that this meeting might very well be the last. With the possible re-election of Trump and right-wing populists polling strongly in Europe, pressures for protectionism are likely to only increase, casting doubt on the viability of EU-US cooperation.

On the prospect of a Trump presidency, Tai provided little reassurance. "Democracy is hard, elections have consequences." she said, adding that exactly for this reason, the EU and US must work together: "Democracies at this time of history have to figure out how to help reinforce each other and how to help each other succeed."