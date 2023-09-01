Remembering Robert Schuman (1886-1963)

Robert Schuman who died on Monday (4 September) 60 years ago, was the rarest of creatures. A subtle subversive. An individual who changed the course of history without much personal power. A revolutionary without weapons — indeed, Schuman's revolution silenced the weapons of Europe's fraternal wars for good.
So subtle in fact was Schuman's revolution, that it first went unnoticed.
When he made the statement that launched ...
Guy Verhofstadt is a former prime minister of Belgium, former European Parliament Brexit coordinator and former head of Renew Europe, where he is now an MEP. Sandro Gozi is an Italian Renew Europe MEP.
