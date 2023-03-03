Instead of fighting corporate greed, EU central bank targets wages?

Reuters published a story on a meeting between European central bankers this week, held somewhere in Finland in a remote village above the arctic circle (suitably far removed from democratic scrutiny, but that is a point for later.)
In it, two dozen slides were supposedly shown detailing how large corporate profits made up the bulk of inflation over the past year, a departure from the official story until now of a mismatch between demand and supply—or as classical monetary theory woul...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.