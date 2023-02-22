Ad
Overseas gas has replaced Russian gas supply (Photo: kees torn)

Berlin ignored Brussels over number of LNG terminals

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the German economy ministry cleared the way for 12 new liquified natural gas terminals, vastly exceeding the two terminals needed, according to an EU Commission assessment.

On 5 May 2022, three German officials from the economy ministry met with commission officials and representatives of the bloc's gas transmission agency (ENTSOG).

According to memos of the meeting first seen by German news site Table ...

