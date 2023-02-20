Thousands of Iranians march through Brussels demanding stricter EU sanctions

More than 5,000 Iranians rallied today (20 February) in Brussels to call for the EU Council to list the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.
As the country's flags waved at the gates of the institution, EU foreign ministers were meeting this Monday to decide on a new package of sanctions on the Iran regime.
The latest package includes thirty-two regime officials, including the ministers of culture and education, as well as the deputy IRGC commander, among other...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.