Are Italy's picturesque prison islands a rehab blueprint?

Italy's two successful 'prison islands' prove that life behind bars never in itself leads to rehabilitation.

As Italy's new government eyes plans for more humane jails aimed at rehabilitating convicts, there are two unconventional spots that are successful case studies.

The paradise-like prison islands of Pianosa and Gorgona, part of Tuscany's pristine archipelago marine park, stand out as unique rehab models.

The newly-appointed justice minister Carlo Nordio has pledged t...