European Parliament urges EU members to recognise Kosovo

The European Parliament has passed a resolution on Kosovo saying its independence should be recognised by the five European Union countries which still have not done so. The reason is to strengthen the common approach, according to the text, voted in on Thursday.
The parliament "notes that 22 EU Member States have recognised Kosovo as an independent country and five have not; [it] encourages Member States, in order to make EU policies more effective for all the people in Kosovo, to step...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.