Dialogue not enough to prevent racism in the workplace

Promoting tolerance and convincing companies of the advantages of ethnically diverse personnel is not enough to prevent discrimination within European workplaces, a debate panel on migration and work has stated, asking for more powerful legal tools and sanctions against racist practices within enterprises.
"The number of companies that have not yet put in place a diversity policy is still too high," EU employment commissioner Vladimir Spidla told a conference about the challenges and op...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here