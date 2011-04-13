Ad
euobserver
More than 23,000 Tunisians have passed through the tiny island of Lampedusa (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Barroso to Tunisia: More money if you take your migrants back

by Valentina Pop,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday (13 April) promised Tunisia €140 million of extra EU aid if the new government takes "strong and clear action" to prevent its citizens from leaving for Europe and take back the thousands that have already made it to Italy.

"Migration should be seen as a common challenge, a shared responsibility," Barroso said during a press conference after meeting premier Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis.

"We await strong and clear action from T...

