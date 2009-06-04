Majority of MEPs do not ‘tweet'

The European elections, starting today, have not led to a boost in MEPs' use of the Internet and most of them still believe traditional forms of communication, such as television or newspapers, are more effective, a survey has shown.
A large majority of parliamentarians – some 75 percent – use a web page to communicate with their voters, and they also rely heavily on the Internet for research (93% use search engines daily, especially Google, to understand legislative issues).
But ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here