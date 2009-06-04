Ad
MEPs need to make sure they use the internet extensively to communicate with their electorate, says the study (Photo: printing.com)

Majority of MEPs do not ‘tweet'

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European elections, starting today, have not led to a boost in MEPs' use of the Internet and most of them still believe traditional forms of communication, such as television or newspapers, are more effective, a survey has shown.

A large majority of parliamentarians – some 75 percent – use a web page to communicate with their voters, and they also rely heavily on the Internet for research (93% use search engines daily, especially Google, to understand legislative issues).

But ...

