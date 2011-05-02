Ad
EU citizens could face more border checks in future (Photo: afagen)

Barroso moots return of internal EU borders

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The re-instatement of European border controls to tackle a wave of immigration from northern Africa is a "possibility", European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has suggested.

Barroso's remarks in a letter to French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Sunday (1 May) come after a period of bickering between the two states, centered on the fate of some 25,000 Tunisian immigrants who have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa since Januar...

