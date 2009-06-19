Ad
euobserver
The left side of the house does not want to be steam-rolled into accepting the presidency of Mr Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

Socialists and Greens criticise Barroso decision

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Socialists and Greens in the European Parliament have expressed anger at what they say is the "indecent haste" with which governments are trying to get European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso reappointed for a second term.

Martin Schulz, head of the group, said EU leaders' decision on Thursday (18 June) to politically endorse Mr Barroso was a "political, legal and institutional outrage."

He also said the Socialists, the second biggest faction in the EU assembly, would vo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The left side of the house does not want to be steam-rolled into accepting the presidency of Mr Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections