Sarkozy leaps into European Parliament campaign

With his centre-right UMP party favoured to top French polls during European elections in June, French President Nicolas Sarkozy entered the campaign on Tuesday (5 May), vowing to "change Europe" and re-affirming his firm opposition to stretching the EU to Turkey.

"For a long time, we were satisfied with a powerless Europe ...a Europe that wants nothing, that renounces having any weight in world affairs, renounces defending its values, defending its interests, a Europe that does not exp...