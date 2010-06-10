Ad
Macedonian flag - the country is the poorest of the former Yugoslav countries (Photo: European Commission)

Poor Macedonia

by Goran Rizaov and Danica Tuntevska,

Among all the countries of the former Yugoslavia, Macedonia comes out bottom in terms of wages and purchasing power. Although foodstuff in the country is cheaper than in the European Union, the average salary of €331 is hardly enough to cover a monthly budget for food and drinks.

The wage differences between the poorest and the richest countries of the region are substantial. In Serbia, the average monthly income of €340 is slightly higher than in Macedonia. The standard Montenegrian ha...

