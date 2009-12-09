Wind farms and 'clean coal' projects scoop EU funds

The offshore wind and carbon capture sector received a boost on Wednesday (9 December) when the European Commission selected 15 projects at the cutting edge of energy technologies to receive €1.5 billion in EU funding.

The cash for the nine wind projects, mostly clustered in the North Sea but with one also in the western Baltic, and the nine carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities spread across Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the UK, is part of the EU's €4 billion...