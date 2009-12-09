Ad
euobserver
Most of the offshore wind projects will be located in the North Sea (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

Wind farms and 'clean coal' projects scoop EU funds

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The offshore wind and carbon capture sector received a boost on Wednesday (9 December) when the European Commission selected 15 projects at the cutting edge of energy technologies to receive €1.5 billion in EU funding.

The cash for the nine wind projects, mostly clustered in the North Sea but with one also in the western Baltic, and the nine carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities spread across Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the UK, is part of the EU's €4 billion...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Most of the offshore wind projects will be located in the North Sea (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections