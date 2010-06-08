Ad
Roma children at school (Photo: Amnesty International)

Religion helps bring Roma child brides back to school

by George Lacatus,

Almost half of the 4,460 inhabitants of the south-eastern Romanian town of Ramnicelu are of Romanian origin. Until recently, the town's Roma were keen to marry children at a very young age.

The most extreme known wedding happened two years ago, when a five year-old girl was married to a boy of 16. The case provoked the indignation of child protection associations all over Europe, and the intervention of members of the European Parliament.

"We ourselves were shocked when we realis...

