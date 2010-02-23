Political crisis obstructing Albania's EU path

Albanian President Bamir Topi on 13 February organised a meeting between Prime Minister Sali Berisha and opposition leader Edi Rama in what represented the first attempt to overcome, via face-to-face talks, a political crisis which erupted following the June 2009 elections.

But the meeting failed to produce tangible results, with European Union officials becoming increasingly concerned and warning that the problem could hamper Albania's EU integration.

The Socialist Party led by ...