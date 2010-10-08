Pollution from Hungarian toxic sludge disaster spreads

Fears that the toxic pollution from an aluminium plant in the village Kolontár, close to Ajka in western Hungary, would spread have proven to be true. The red sludge released by the dam break at a depository on Monday (4 October) has now reached the Danube river, causing ever more fish to die.

The country's government has given up its initial resistance to applying for international support in combating the catastrophe and activated the EU's civil protection mechanism.

The Hungar...