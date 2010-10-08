Ad
euobserver
Protective masks are distributed to civilians at Kolontár (Photo: Stiller Akos)

Pollution from Hungarian toxic sludge disaster spreads

by György Folk and Augustin Palokaj,

Fears that the toxic pollution from an aluminium plant in the village Kolontár, close to Ajka in western Hungary, would spread have proven to be true. The red sludge released by the dam break at a depository on Monday (4 October) has now reached the Danube river, causing ever more fish to die.

The country's government has given up its initial resistance to applying for international support in combating the catastrophe and activated the EU's civil protection mechanism.

The Hungar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Protective masks are distributed to civilians at Kolontár (Photo: Stiller Akos)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections