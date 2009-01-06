Germany nears agreement on new stimulus package

The governing coalition in Germany on Monday (5 January) indicated that its latest economic stimulus package could run to €50 billion over two years.

According to Germany daily Die Welt, Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), have still to agree which measures should be financed with the money.

While both sides continue to work on the details of the package, it is expected to deliver help for business, m...