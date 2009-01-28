Ad
euobserver
The EU says it wants to to limit global warming to less than 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures (Photo: Karin Beate Nøsterud /norden.org)

EU unveils proposals for global climate change deal

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (28 January) unveiled proposals for achieving a new international deal on climate change, but omitted funding commitments as member states struggle to contain the fall-out from the global financial crisis.

Brussels is calling for a commitment by rich countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2020, with the overall goal to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

It is also asking developing countrie...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU says it wants to to limit global warming to less than 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures (Photo: Karin Beate Nøsterud /norden.org)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections