EU unveils proposals for global climate change deal

The EU on Wednesday (28 January) unveiled proposals for achieving a new international deal on climate change, but omitted funding commitments as member states struggle to contain the fall-out from the global financial crisis.

Brussels is calling for a commitment by rich countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2020, with the overall goal to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

It is also asking developing countrie...