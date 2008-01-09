EU launches intercultural dialogue year amid criticism

The newly launched 'European Year of Intercultural Dialogue' has been criticised by personalities in the field of culture who say that the European Commission's sudden interest in cultural pluralism is at odds with its own day-to-day policy-making.

Slovenia, as current holder of the EU presidency, hosted the official inauguration of the European Year of Intercultural Dialogue with a grand ceremony in capital Ljubljana on Tuesday (8 January).

The project, with a budget of €10 mill...