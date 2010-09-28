Kosovo president resigns after constitutional court ruling

Fatmir Sejdiu, the first president of the Republic of Kosovo, resigned Monday (27 September) after the Constitutional Court ruled that he had violated the constitution by holding two positions, as president of the country and as leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) party.

Mr Sejdiu had "frozen" his function as chairman of LDK after he was elected President of Kosovo. But the court said the constitution does not allow for that option.

In his resignation statement, Mr Sej...