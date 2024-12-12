Ad
euobserver
Bashar al-Assad, the former president and autocrat leader of Syria, has fled the country to seek refuge in Russia. (Photo: james_gordon_losangeles)

Syrian labour force in Germany includes thousands of doctors

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Amid a debate over the return of Syrian migrants following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime, the Syrian workforce in Germany is providing services in a country desperate for healthcare professionals.

Some 5,800 Syrian doctors are currently working in Germany alone, according to the Institute for Employment Research (IAB).

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

