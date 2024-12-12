Syrian labour force in Germany includes thousands of doctors

Amid a debate over the return of Syrian migrants following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime, the Syrian workforce in Germany is providing services in a country desperate for healthcare professionals.
Some 5,800 Syrian doctors are currently working in Germany alone, according to the Institute for Employment Research (IAB).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
