euobserver
Climate change is melting glaciers that millions depend upon for fresh water (Photo: Marina and Enrique)

World climate talks 'going backwards,' EU says

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A global climate deal is further away than ever, with discord among nations reaching a new low at talks in Bonn over the last week and with the EU warning that discussions are not so much advancing as going into reverse.

"These negotiations have if anything gone backwards," said Connie Hedegaard, the European Union's climate action commissioner, on Friday (6 August) following preparatory UN talks in the German city ahead of a summit in Cancun, Mexico at the end of the year.

"This ...

