euobserver
Colonel Gaddafi is sending his envoys to former friends (Photo: gordontour)

Libya in shuttle diplomacy ahead of EU summit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

As fighting continues in Libya, envoys of both the Gaddafi regime and the newly-formed rebel leadership have travelled to Europe for last-minute diplomacy ahead of a Libya summit in Brussels on Friday (11 March).

French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to meet in Paris on Thursday two envoys from the Provisional Transitional National Council. The meeting will "discuss the general situation in Libya, and in particular the humanitarian situation and the actions of the Libyan National Council...

